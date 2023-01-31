The Layou Police Youth Club is celebrating its tenth anniversary 

The Layou Police Youth Club (PYC) is ten (10) years old.

The Layou Police Youth Club (PYC) is ten (10) years old. On Sunday 29th January 2023, a ceremony was held at the Layou Police Station to commemorate the milestone under the theme “Building Youths for a Brighter Tomorrow.”

Several dignitaries were on hand to witness the event, including, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, Hon. Grenville Williams, Attorney General, Hon. Dr. Orando Brewster, Parliamentary Representative of the Central Leeward Constituency and Minister of National Mobilisation, Social Development and Youth, etc, Mrs. Shafia London-Williams, Chief Executive Officer of St. Vincent Brewery Limited and Feature Speaker, Divisional Commander, Superintendent David Trumpet, Superintendent Hanif Simon, Sergeant (Sgt) Stephen Billy, National Coordinator of Police Youth Clubs, and Dr. Alston “Becket” Cyrus among others.

In his remarks to the audience, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John lauded the leadership of Sgt. Billy and the Layou Police Youth Club on its achievement. “Ten years is a significant achievement in any organization. I want to congratulate you on achieving this milestone and those who would be inducted into the club today” said the Commissioner.

The Commissioner said that the RSVGPF is pointing the members of the youth clubs in the right direction to achieve their full potential. He also highlighted some of the benefits that members of the youth clubs receive. “We try as far as possible to provide some practical benefits to members of the PYCs. Members are exposed to training and the police summer programmes. We have also assisted members who passed the CPEA examinations with books and other school supplies. And there is a direct policy of the police force where members of the PYCs receive preferences in joining the RSVGPF so long as they achieve the age and has the requisite qualifications to do so.”

In his closing remarks, the Commissioner told the youths, “Your boundaries are set by you. Your ability to live and work in any country depends on your qualifications and skills. Once you are qualified, you can work in Israel, Africa, or anywhere in the world.” He encouraged the youths to have high self-esteem because the value they place on themselves, is the same value other people would place on them.

Dr. Hon. Orando Brewster also addressed the ceremony. He told the young people “before you build you must first plan and if you fail to plan, you plan to fail. He went on by saying that the youth clubs are a good foundation for the youths because they can mold them into decent and outstanding persons in the community.

According to Minister Brewster, just mentioning that you are a part of a Police Youth Club on your resume or job application indicates that you are someone of great character. In closing, Dr. Brewster pledged that he will do everything in his power to support and build the youths for the future.

The keynote address was delivered by Mrs. Shafia London-Williams. Mrs. London- Williams addressed the youths on what she called Two G’s and Two S’s. Using the first ‘G’ she told the youths that they must dream to be “Great”. “In being great, you also have to be humble because that can even open up more doors”, said Mrs. London-Williams. The second ‘G’ according to the featured speaker meant being a ‘Good’ person. “What do I mean by being good asked Mrs. Williams. “In life, you would be faced with many options, and oftentimes, temptations. And you have to make a choice. When I was a child, I remember my pastor said to the Church ‘if you are about to do something, there are two (2) things you need to think about – whatever you are going to do, if this hit the front page of the newspaper tomorrow, would you be proud or would your family be proud?’. If the answer is no, it means that is not a good thing to do. According to the featured speaker, being good means helping others and not taking advantage of them.

In moving on to the S’s, Mrs. London-Williams, told the audience they have to be “Strong”. She told the youths that life can be tough and challenging at times. “Life is going to throw you some serious big stones and you have to be strong.” The second ‘S’ according to Mrs. London-Williams is for “Special”. She said to them “you are special. You are your own person. In a world of over eight (8) billion people, there is only one of you. You are special! There is no one else like you on this earth, even if you are a twin, there will still be a difference. And because you are special, you have to make the most of this gift called life.” She encouraged the young people not to settle for anything less than what they deserve

Remarks were also delivered by Assistant Superintendent Junior Simmons, the Officer in charge of Police Youth Clubs, and Sergeant Stephen Billy, the National Coordinator of Police Youth Clubs. Mr. Nyron Collis is the District Coordinator of the Layou Police Youth Club with Constable 108 Javique Chambers as his Deputy. During the ceremony, thirty-six (36) members were officially enrolled in the club after reciting the Honour Code and the Promise.

Ten (10) food baskets were also distributed to ten members of the club sponsored by the National Lotteries Authority, East Caribbean Group of Companies, and Nature Care Limited.

