The Melisizwe Brothers TMB Gold Mind Caribbean SVG 2022

The MELISIZWE BROTHERS will host the TMB Gold Mind intensive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines 2022 from August 6th to 21st. The month-long event will include two 5k family walk and run events, a hike, one-week music intensive, a marine tour, the Gold Mind Youth Symposium, and a community concert in Union Island and the Climax with the Gold Mind Concert/Gala at Coconut grove.

THE MELISIZWE BROTHERS are a family band with Vincentian roots, who, for the past ten (10) years have inspired persons around the world through their music.

THE MELISIZWE BROTHERS have already acquired quite an impressive list of accomplishments. Some of their most notable achievements include them having a guest appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show in December 2016. They were winners on Show time at Apollo with Steve Harvey in December 2017, had a guest appearance on Steve TV in December 2017, Performed at Time Square New Year’s Eve on Fox TV in December 2017, Little Big Shots UK in March 2018, America’s Got Talent Season 13 in April 2018, lead vocals on Netflix Series Motown Magic and winners of Americas Most musical family 2019.

This month of activities promises to be one that will inspire and equip our young people to go after their dreams. We are certain that these events will add great value to our communities

List of Activities for TMB Gold Mind Caribbean SVG 2022

Saturday 6TH –

Family 5K FUN Run/Walk

St. Vincent/ Mespo/Belmont

Time: 3:00pm

Bequia

Tuesday 9TH– Youth Symposium –

Union Island

Friday 12TH – 5k Marine Tour Time: 8:30 to12pm

Friday 12TH Youth Symposium Time: 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Saturday 13th – Union Island

Family 5k FUN Run/Walk 7:00 Am

Saturday 13th – Union Island

Community Concert 5:00 pm

MONDAY 15th – FRIDAY 19th TMB Music Camp

St. Vincent/ Belmont Time: 8:00 Am

Sunday 21ST -TMB GOLD MIND Concert/Gala

Coconut Grove Time: 6:30pm

Please note that all proceeds will go to the Gold Mind foundation SVG.