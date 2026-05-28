The New PSC – Agent of Reform or Agent of Doom?

“We will institutionalize merit based management. We are hiring the best minds for the job, not the best connected friends” – Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Godwin Friday, during a national address on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

This opinion piece arises from the PM’s comments and concerns surrounding appointments in the public service. This new Public Service Commission (PSC) is tasked with managing a flawed and fractured system that it inherited from the previous PSC, which many considered ineffective. A public or civil service is only as effective as the appointments made and the lawful disciplinary measures sanctioned by a competent PSC. Consistency, impartiality, knowledge of the relevant orders and regulations, and transparency are key features of institutional competence. Based on various observations and discussions, the members of the Commission have been working hard to ensure that the image of a competent, impartial, and hardworking PSC remains the dominant narrative of their tenure.

Based on observation and dialogue, they are definitely an improvement over previous commissions. However, there is still work to be done regarding the submission of names for consideration and the appointment of individuals to posts. Too often, Heads of Department are at the center of these questionable appointments because they favor closely connected individuals over more qualified and experienced personnel. When such appointments are made, they lower workforce morale, negatively affect behavior, and reduce the quality of work produced. Public confidence in the Head of Department (HoD), CPO, and PSC rapidly deteriorates when appointments appear arbitrary or biased. An effective Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) with guidance from an adept PSC would quickly remedy these issues; however, the new PSC appears to be the strongest remaining safeguard within the appointment process.

While the current PSC may be the only remaining safeguard, concerns are still raised regarding appointment practices in which individuals with close personal or professional connections appear to be favored over other officers with greater institutional experience and demonstrated competence. In some instances, these appointments have reportedly occurred without sufficient consideration being given to qualifications, seniority, technical expertise, or continuity within the department.

I encourage the PSC to continue strengthening impartiality, transparency, and public confidence in the appointment process. The PSC must remain the final and independent authority within the public service appointment framework. I believe this new PSC can be an agent for positive change and institutional reform. Time will tell whether this is a time of renewal or merely a continuation of despair.

A concerned and hopeful civil servant