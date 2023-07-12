The next jewel in Sandals Resorts’ crown is located in St. Vincent

The finance minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Camillo Gonsalves, guaranteed a high-level Sandals Resorts International (SRI) delegation that the Sandals hotel under construction at Buccament Bay would be the best.

“We are very pleased with where we are,” Gonsalves, the son of Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, told the 10-member SRI team led by Executive Chairman Adam Stewart after seeing the land where the 303-room resort is swiftly taking shape.

Sandals St Vincent would make the stunning multi-island nation the ninth in the booming Sandals group, which the finance minister stated will soon become the largest private employment.

He stated the hotel employed slightly about 725 people, 60% from St Vincent and 40% from overseas, including a large number from Jamaica.

Gonsalves reported that commercial airlines would increase seat capacity to the island. Tour companies and promotional groups, including US game shows, were calling to find out when the resort would open.

Executive Chairman Stewart firmly projected that the resort will be “one of the most extraordinary hotels ever developed in the Caribbean and would significantly impact the island’s economy” when completed.

Gary Sadler, executive vice-president of sales and industry relations for Miami-based Unique Vacations, affiliate of Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ worldwide reps, was enthused about the hotel’s prospects on his first visit to St Vincent.

“Just an amazing, amazing destination,” Sadler told Searchlight. I believe what I saw in the brochures and images even more. Being on site is amazing”.

He stated that sellers were eager to start selling the destination next year.