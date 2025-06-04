The ‘Post-It Man’ Must Do Better

THE POST IT MAN aka Fitz Bramble

I’ve seen a lot in my life, but nothing compares to the approach taken by the East Kingstown Parliamentary representative.

Mr. Bramble has seemingly embraced the role of a ‘Mr. Post-It,’ offering updates about our community while failing to present any concrete action plans.

Take the incident on April 29 involving the Rockies community—who could forget his posts about the damage to three homes? My challenge to Mr. Bramble is straightforward: what tangible steps have you taken to support those affected?

Let’s not forget the Ashton family in Rockies or the situation at the Sion Hill pan side home. The people of this country deserve far more than just social media updates; we need a leader equipped with a solid action plan.

The representation provided by Mr. Bramble and his party simply fails to meet the needs of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.