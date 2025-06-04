The ‘Post-It Man’ Must Do Better

THE POST IT MAN aka Fitz Bramble
I’ve seen a lot in my life, but nothing compares to the approach taken by the East Kingstown Parliamentary representative.
Mr. Bramble has seemingly embraced the role of a ‘Mr. Post-It,’ offering updates about our community while failing to present any concrete action plans.
Take the incident on April 29 involving the Rockies community—who could forget his posts about the damage to three homes? My challenge to Mr. Bramble is straightforward: what tangible steps have you taken to support those affected?
Let’s not forget the Ashton family in Rockies or the situation at the Sion Hill pan side home. The people of this country deserve far more than just social media updates; we need a leader equipped with a solid action plan.
The representation provided by Mr. Bramble and his party simply fails to meet the needs of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
- Why isn’t Mr. Bramble directing some of the government funds he receives each month to support his office? He earns a salary every month like other representatives. Look at Luke Browne, who managed to effectively run his office for years without the same level of financial support. We need leadership that is both creative and proactive, not just someone who posts updates. Mr. Bramble, it’s time to move beyond being a ‘Post-It man’ and start making meaningful changes in our community
- Yes some of you NDP supporters are going to say what is the Government doing with your tax money ask yourself when was the last time you make any contribution to the government other than paying taxes at the supermarket.