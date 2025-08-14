The psychological tactics behind Govt patience in SVG

How the ULP Spend the Currency of Time.

“All human power is a compound of time and patience”.— Honore De Balzac

Smartly and wickedly, the Ralph Gonsalves led ULP government, never seem to be in a hurry about fixing the roads, rebuilding homes after natural disasters , maintaining public infrastructure, and finding sustainable solutions to the countless social, economical and environmental problems facing thousands of Vincentians.

It is as if the PM, being the master of psychology that he is, understands quite clearly, that hurrying betrays a lack of control over yourself and over time. As well, it is as if the PM, vehemently believes in the words of Honore De Balzac, posited about human power and time ( read the opening quote again). I am of the belief that, It is for this reason, when it comes to solving problems in SVG the government always seems patient, as if they know that everything will come to them eventually.

Strikingly, we continue to see that such eventual timings are oftentimes dressed in the occurrences of natural disasters and elections. Take a time to stop and reflect, and, you will see that natural disasters seemingly are the main income generators of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and election periods are when we see a lot more help and spending.

Strategically, the ULP government has become a detective, and a master of the right time and moments. They continue to cynically manipulate Vincentians, and prey on their unfortunate circumstances. Audaciously, they sniff out the spirit of the times, the trends that continue to keep them in power.

Evidently, millions continued to be raised from natural disasters ( 2021 volcanic eruptions, hurricane Beryl, covid- 19, 2013 floods) and so many more. These millions are often collected via direct government-to-government aid, assistance from international organisations, support from non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and inevitably taxing the already overtaxed citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Shamelessly, these funds at times go unaccounted for, and even missing, instead, of being used for the purposes that they are/were intended for.

However, interestingly, during an election year, and more so the last 6 months leading up to the elections, magically, the government seems to get a lot more done than in the previous 4.5 years. Elections seem to always evoke the best of the government. Often times, one may wonder, all of a sudden, potholes are being patched, lumber, cement and galvanise are never too expensive or too much to be bought and served as treats to the most vulnerable and those who carry party cards. All this is being done with one intention in mind: to buy votes for the elections.

Do you think such operations are by chance, or, are they tried and tested tactics, that continue to prove to perpetually be effective? If I may answer this question, I will say again that timing is everything and the ULP have realised that Vincentians are quite satisfied suffering for 4.5 years prior to an election, then enjoy a 6 months of being well fed, housed and clothed. Sadly and gravely, TIME is the name of this hurricane that thousands of Vincentians are lost in.

Why work hard for 4.5 years, when you can work timely and smartly for the last 6 months of a 5 year election cycle and still be reelected into office?

Should Vincentians who are critical thinkers continue to be upset and blaming the government for employing such a tactic?

Or

Should Vincentians who continue to fall victim of such an approach by this wicked ULP administration be held accountable for their own unfortunate circumstances?

Advisably, it is time enough more Vincentian citizens challenge the government to be more accountable and transparent with the country’s affairs. They ought to be reminded that they were put into office to serve the people of the country, and not the other way around. They are obligated to explain to citizens their decisions and actions. In the absence of mechanisms like these, then the currency of time would always be taken advantage of by the government.

In summary, thousands of Vincentians, continue to comfortably afford the government the seat, that allows them to sit back for 4.5 years in office. Then to the detriment of the voters, who employ them, show up and pretend to be working for the last 6 months of the election cycle when they believe that the time is ripe, and to strike fiercely because it has reached fruition. In addition, tek way dey give yuh if yuh deserve it, but wen u get in d pollin booth, mark yo X against dem, not for dem. Because, essentially, what they are doing is bribing you the electorate, and bribery is an election crime.