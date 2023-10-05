The Republic of Benin and SVG establish diplomatic relations

On October 3rd,2023, the Republic of Benin and the Governments of St Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic ties in accordance with the rules of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic ties. The Joint Communiqué was signed in New York City.

Her Excellency Inga Rhonda King, Ambassador of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations, signed the Joint Communiqué on behalf of the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

His Excellency Marc Hermanne Araba, Ambassador of the Republic of Benin to the United Nations, signed the Joint Communiqué on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Benin.

The governments want to promote amicable relations and develop mutually beneficial cooperation in a variety of fields.

Source : API