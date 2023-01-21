The Riyadh Metro, Saudi Arabia’s $22.5 billion project, will open soon

Riyadh Metro: Saudi Arabia’s $22.5 billion project “will be opened soon”

Saudi Arabia’s $22.5 billion public transportation project “will be opened soon,” reported Arabian Business, who cited Rai Al Youm. The initial reports were taken from a German News Agency, DPA.

The first phase of the Riyadh Metro is reportedly expected to start in March, whereas the final operation will take place before the year ends.

Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh, said in a statement to DPA, that the King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project will open “its first phase at the beginning of this year, to be followed by other phases at close intervals.”

As the largest public transportation project in the world, the Riyadh Metro covers a length of approximately “176km of railway lines, on which electric trains operate without drivers.”

In addition to this, the report states that “40% of the train route will be underground, which allows the continuation of the transportation movement in its natural form.”

Al-Rasheed spoke at Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation Youth Majlis at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.

He revealed that the city has over 30 mega projects underway, according to the Saudi Gazette. Qiddiya, Diriyah and some global sustainable examples such as green Riyadh, King Salman Park, and the metro are some of them. “They’re launched and we’re closing in on many of them, especially the metro.” Riyadh metro is the largest Single-phase public transport project ever developed.

Source : cwo