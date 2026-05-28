The Sandals Effect: Transforming lives in SVG

Opportunity, Employment and Empowerment

For more than fifteen years, Kendal Neverson has been welcoming visitors to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from behind the wheel of his taxi. It was steady work, but in 2024 things began to change in unimaginable ways.

A member of the Taxi Association, Neverson has built his reputation on professionalism, hospitality and deep pride in representing his country. When he first heard that Sandals Resorts would be opening a new resort in Buccament Bay, he wasn’t entirely sure what to expect. But that uncertainty quickly turned into opportunity.

Following a competitive selection process to identify drivers who would assist with airport transfers and guest transportation, Neverson was among those chosen to work as one of the local taxi drivers transporting guests.

Since then, he says the impact on the tourism sector has been transformational, “Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has moved very swiftly from the moment Sandals started operating here. Our tourism sector has risen drastically and it has been a great upgrade for taxi drivers, especially for those of us involved in the transfers between the airport and the resort.”

For taxi operators like Neverson, the growth has translated into more consistent work and the chance to provide service to visitors from around the world.

As one of the first local voices guests hear when they arrive, he takes that responsibility seriously.

“When it comes to Sandals, it’s all about standards,” he said. “That’s something I’ve learned and continue to apply every day.”

Furthermore, he believes the presence of Sandals has had a positive impact across multiple industries, from transportation and agriculture to fishing and other sectors that support tourism.

“It has truly been a pleasure to have Sandals here,” he said. “It has brought opportunities across many sectors and helped elevate our tourism industry. For me, Sandals is about development and raising our standards. If we want to benefit from tourism growth, we have to continue improving our service and professionalism, because when visitors come here, they are experiencing our country through us,” he said.

His journey is another reminder that the impact of tourism extends far beyond the resort itself.