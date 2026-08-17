The Unasked Question in Vincentian Schools

Beyond the Passes, Are Our Children Truly Learning?

Every year, CPEA season reminds us how seriously Vincentians take education. Families wait as if the future has been folded into one envelope. Social media fills with congratulations. Then comes the question that sounds innocent but carries the weight of generations: “Which school did the child get?”

There is pride in that question, and there is history. Education has been one of the principal ways Caribbean families have pushed open doors that poverty, geography and colonial inheritance kept shut. We should not speak lightly of that achievement. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has expanded secondary access, widened scholarships and sent more Vincentians into colleges and universities. In 2025 alone, the Ministry of Education announced 19 National Scholarships, 18 Exhibition Scholarships and 43 bursaries for high-performing Community College graduates.

But another question must follow the one about placement: What can the child actually do?

Can the child read an unfamiliar passage and explain its meaning? Can he recognise when a viral claim has no evidence behind it? Can she use mathematics to solve a practical problem rather than merely reproduce a method demonstrated on the board? Can either of them write a clear paragraph, defend a conclusion, revise an opinion or complete a task without an adult supplying every next step?

Have we become too skilled at counting passes and not skilled enough at asking what our children have mastered?

Thomas Sowell’s reflections on education are useful here, not because Saint Vincent and the Grenadines should import his American politics or accept any thinker whole. The useful lesson is harder: intelligence does not develop itself, institutions do not correct themselves automatically, and good intentions are no substitute for results.

Sowell recalls that, as a boy, a friend took him to a public library. At first, its shelves seemed to belong to another world. Then he acquired a library card, borrowed books and became a reader. The encounter created a habit that enlarged the boundaries of his life.

That should trouble us. For too many children, reading is still something done for a test, under instruction and with a worksheet waiting at the end. A smartphone can place a library in a child’s hand, but it can also become an endless corridor of noise. Access to a device is not the same as access to knowledge. Scrolling is not reading. Repeating an influencer’s certainty is not thinking.

The 2026 Early Pages Programme is therefore more than a pleasant donation story. Twenty preschools received age-appropriate books, while a wider distribution placed more than 5,000 books and learning materials in preschools, primary and secondary schools, including libraries affected by Hurricane Beryl. That is a sound foundation. Now the serious questions begin. Are the books being read aloud regularly? Are children taking them home? Are teachers supported in using them? Has vocabulary, comprehension or enthusiasm for reading improved? A launch puts books on shelves. A reading culture puts books into lives.

Sowell’s childhood also supplies a second warning. After moving from a weaker school system to a more demanding one, he discovered that being bright was not the same as being prepared. He had been among the strongest pupils in one setting and could not initially manage the work in another. Raw ability, by his own account, carried him only so far.

There are Vincentian versions of that shock. A child moves from primary school to a prestigious secondary school and discovers that the gaps hidden by promotion are now exposed. Another collects respectable CSEC grades through intense drilling, then reaches the Community College and struggles to work independently. A student earns a place abroad and meets peers who have written more essays, read more books, used better laboratories or been expected to question rather than copy. None of this means the student lacks intelligence. It means preparation matters.

The Caribbean habit of admiring a long list of CSEC subjects can blur that distinction. Ten passes are impressive; ten passes are not ten mastered abilities. Learning also requires personal discipline: reading when no test is near, practising what is difficult, accepting correction, arriving prepared and finishing work without constant supervision. Schools must cultivate those habits, and students must eventually own them.

We do children no favour by disguising a weakness until it becomes a crisis. Identifying that a nine-year-old cannot read at the expected level is not cruelty. Allowing that child to pass through three more grades without effective intervention is.

This is where compassion and standards are too often placed in a foolish quarrel. Vulnerable children do not need adults to lower every bar and call it kindness. They need adults to help them reach a worthwhile bar. Standards without support can exclude. Support without standards can deceive. The proper combination is early diagnosis, skilled teaching, remedial instruction, counselling where needed, suitable materials, family engagement and persistent follow-up.

The barriers are real and uneven. A child in Kingstown, a rural mainland community or the Grenadines may have very different access to transport, books, reliable internet and specialist services. Some parents work irregular hours. Some grandparents are raising another generation. Some homes have no quiet place to study. Poverty, disability, food insecurity, family instability and violence enter the classroom even when absent from the timetable. COVID-19 disrupted learning; the 2021 La Soufriere eruption compounded the damage; later storms harmed homes, livelihoods and school resources.

Yet context should guide support, not dictate destiny. Teachers spend their own money, stay late and refuse to give up on difficult cases. They deserve respect, training and manageable resources. They must also be accountable for applying effective practice. Support and accountability are not enemies. Each becomes weak without the other.

The Mathematics Enhancement Programme offers a timely test. In January 2026, 230 teachers from 29 pilot schools undertook training intended to reach about 3,450 students. The programme explicitly responds to below-average performance and seeks a shift from computation-heavy, teacher-dominated lessons towards conceptually rich, learner-centred instruction. Those are promising aims. But the measure of the programme is not 230 attendance certificates. It is whether classroom practice changes and children become better mathematical thinkers.

Did students improve, and by how much? Did boys and girls benefit similarly? Could teachers sustain the methods? What obstacles appeared in urban, rural and island schools? What should be revised before expansion? These are not hostile questions. Serious institutions ask them because they want a programme to succeed.

The OECS has also been developing common early reading and mathematics assessments, including work in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, to identify learning gaps in the early grades. Our own assessment system already describes the National Diagnostic Tests and CPEA as diagnostic instruments. We should take that word seriously. An assessment should not merely rank children or distribute them among schools. It should tell the next teacher what must be taught next.

We should also study success with the same energy we study failure. Which schools produce the greatest improvement, not merely the highest averages? Which teachers reliably help weak readers catch up? Which schools have improved attendance, re-engaged boys, built a reading culture, supported children with disabilities or achieved strong results in economically strained communities? The famous school with a selective intake may be excellent. The less celebrated school that moves children two years forward in one year may be doing something the whole country needs to learn.

That requires measuring educational value added and publishing findings with context, not creating league tables for public humiliation. It requires leaders willing to document effective classrooms, test whether the methods travel and share them without jealousy. In a small state, useful knowledge cannot be allowed to sit inside one classroom like private property.

The next education revolution should begin with a national early-literacy guarantee: identify children who are falling behind and provide targeted help within the early primary years, before struggle hardens into shame. It should deepen foundational mathematics and judge teacher development by changed instruction and improved understanding. It should rebuild libraries, classroom book collections, mobile services, reading clubs and family-reading routines, with Caribbean literature beside the wider world.

Parents need practical guidance that respects the pressures families face. Not every guardian can teach algebra, but most can protect attendance, establish a routine, ask what was learned, monitor device use, listen to reading and contact a teacher. Churches, businesses, community groups and the media can help create places and encouragement for learning. The state cannot raise a reader alone. Neither can a tired parent working two jobs.

We must also stop treating technical and vocational education as the waiting room for children judged “not academic.” A competent electrician, marine technician, welder, farmer, coder, builder or hospitality professional is not an educational consolation prize. TVET should be a demanding, respected route to mastery, entrepreneurship and national productivity, linked to real labour-market needs and modern technology.

And every pathway now requires civic reasoning and media literacy. Artificial intelligence can generate fluent nonsense, fabricate voices and faces, and give a lie the appearance of authority. Young people must learn to check sources, recognise manipulation, understand public institutions, distinguish evidence from popularity and disagree without becoming enemies. A democracy of confident non-readers is easy prey.

Finally, intellectual honesty must become an institutional habit. Credible institutions correct the record when facts expose an error, and they change course when evidence shows that a programme is not working. Such correction does not weaken authority; stubbornly defending what has proved wrong does. Our ministries, schools, media houses and political parties must be willing to acknowledge mistakes, revise policies and abandon ineffective approaches. Changing course in light of evidence is not humiliation. Correcting the record is not surrender. It is maturity.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has already built much of the platform: broad access, committed educators, public investment, regional cooperation, scholarships, curriculum work and new initiatives in literacy and numeracy. The next step is not another slogan. It is a disciplined national agreement that programmes will be followed through, outcomes will be reported, failures will be corrected and success will be spread.

Our children are bright. That is a source of hope, not a plan. Talent must be discovered, instructed, corrected, exercised and given somewhere useful to go. The true education revolution will not be measured by how many young people pass through the system, nor by how loudly we applaud another launch. It will be measured by the minds we equip to stand on their own, and by the human gifts this small country finally refuses to waste.