The United Kingdom has announced a $12 entry fee for visitors

Visa waiver programs have been around for quite some time. The United States has the $21 ESTA, which is valid for two years, and Europe will introduce the 7 euro ETIAS (approximately $7.50 at this week’s exchange rates) in 2024. That one is good for three years.

You may recall that the United Kingdom famously left the EU a few years ago. It has now announced the cost of its own system, the ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation): £10 (about $12.50) for two years.

Although this is only approximately the cost of a large fish and chips, it does mean that visiting the countries that gave us the Tower of London and Edinburgh Castle will be more expensive than visiting the countries that gave us the Eiffel Tower, the Coliseum, the Sagrada Familia, and the Acropolis combined.

The scheme is set to be implemented for persons who do not need a visa to enter the UK – including US and EU nationals – by the end of 2024, with Qatar joining the scheme later this year.

