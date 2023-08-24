The Verandah Antigua will open as an adults-only resort in November

The countdown to the reopening of The Verandah Antigua as an adults-only resort on November 17, 2023 has begun.

The Verandah, located on 30 acres of beachfront on Antigua’s northeast coast, is the fourth resort in Elite Island Resorts’ Antigua portfolio to cater to guests aged 16 and over.

“The Verandah is a remarkable location – it’s truly a destination within a destination -and with this renovation and transition to adults-only, we are answering the call of many of our travel partners and guests,” said Rob Barrett, Chairman of Elite Island Resorts. “This transformation reflects our commitment to providing travelers with an unparalleled experience that combines modern luxury with the timeless allure of the Caribbean.” It’s more than just a reopening; it’s a new chapter in our cherished destination’s journey.”

To commemorate its reopening, The Verandah Antigua is extending its ‘5th Night Free’ promotion, which is eligible for bookings booked by October 31, 2023 and good for travel through March 31, 2024. Rates begin at $599 a night per room and include luxury accommodations, all meals (except for an additional supplement at Nicole’s), and drinks by the glass, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as activities.

In addition to modern updates and enhancements, the resort provides four freshwater swimming pools, including one of Antigua’s largest pools with a central fountain, as well as a variety of water activities such as kayaking, pedal boats, and standup paddle boarding. The price includes all non-motorized water activities. Furthermore, the tour desk at the resort can arrange zip-lining trips, island safari tours, and excursions to local historical places such as Admiral Horatio Nelson’s Dockyard.

Dine-around privileges at The Verandah allow visitors to sample the culinary choices of sibling properties such as Pineapple Beach Club and St. James’ Club & Villas.

Visit www.theverandahantigua.com for additional details.

Source : Travel Weekly