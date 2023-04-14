The WINLOTT WICB U19 competition will be held in St Lucia

WINLOTT INC. SUPER 6 WICB U19 TOURNAMENT SET TO BOWL OFF IN ST. LUCIA

The WINLOTT INC WICB Under-19 tournament will be played in St. Lucia from April 16 – 21, 2023.

The tournament will see the return of most of the players from last year, but has the inclusion of some promising players, including Windward Islands Under-15 Captain, Theo Edward. The tournament will be used to select the Windwards U19 team to play in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) tournament being hosted in St Vincent & the Grenadines in July.

WICB President Dwain Gill said, “We are happy that WINLOTT INC Super 6 has once again seen it fit to continue supporting youth cricket in the Windwards Islands. There have been huge benefits of WINLOTT’s sponsorship over the years, with several of our players graduating into the Windwards Volcanoes First Class Team. There is no doubt that we have some of the best-emerging talent in the region.” He continued, “With another youth world cup scheduled for early 2024, this year’s tournament is an important one with players competing for places in the Windward U19 team to participate in the CWI Rising Stars U19 Tournament. We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with WINLOTT INC.”

St. Lucia currently holds the title after winning the championship in Dominica last year. The leading performers then were Divonie Joseph (Grenada) with the most runs (193). Solomon Bascombe (SVG) and Luke Wilson (SVG) tied for the most wickets in the tournament (12 wickets). The best Wicketkeeper was Noel Leo (St. Lucia), and Tarrique Edward (St. Lucia) was the best fielder.

There will be updates on social media throughout the tournament via Windwards Volcanoes, with scorecards updated on the website daily windwardscricket.com.

Full Squads

Dominica: Stephan Pascal (Cpt.), Lluvio Charles, Tehj Daniel, Joel Durand, Kyne George, Jayden Joseph, Jelani Joseph, Tyrese Leblanc, Edmund Morancie, Kyron Phillip, Yawani Regis, Dionne Rolle, Jahson Vidal. Alick Rapha (Manager), Raymond Casimir (Coach), Vincent Lewis (Assistant Coach)

Grenada: Divonie Joseph (Cpt.), Chad Abraham, Kellis Andrew, Kelshon Andrew, Kervyn Gangadeen, Jerel Jeremiah, Justin John, Jamal Lambert, Kirsten Murray, Kirt Murray, Deshonte Thomas, Devin Tyson, Ronell Walker. Clyde Telesfod (Coach), Randal Baptiste (Manager).

St. Lucia: Tarrique Edward (Cpt.), Leon Alexander, Jonathan Daniel, Theo Edward, Shawnil Edward, Khan Elcock, Kevin Gassie, Aaron Joseph, Sky Lafeuile, Noel Leo, Royce Paul, Bolton Sayers, Amari Venner. Donald Albert (Manager), Garey Mathurin (Coach).

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Luke Wilson (Cpt.), Solomon Bascombe, Newton Browne jr., Kirtney Franklyn, Ethan Gibson, Elron Glasgow, Kodi Grant, Ianj Gonsalves, Reshawn Lewis, Devonte McDowall, Javon Richardson, Watson Seaton, Joe Williams. Parnell Browne (Manager), Deighton Butler (Head coach), Elron Lewis (Assistant Coach)

Match schedule

Sun April 16 – St. Lucia vs. Dominica @ DSCG

Sun April 16 – Grenada vs. St. Vincent & the Grenadines @ Gros Islet

Mon April 17 – St. Lucia vs. Grenada @ DSCG

Mon April 17 – St Vincent & the Grenadines vs. Dominica @ Gros Islet

Wed April 19 – St. Lucia vs. St Vincent & the Grenadines @ DSCG

Wed April 19 – Dominica vs. Grenada @ Gros Islet

Fri April 21- 3rd PLACE PLAYOFF – 3rd place vs. 4th place @ Gros Islet

Fri April 21 – FINAL – 1st place vs. 2nd place @ DSCG