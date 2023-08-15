Thick mass of Saharan dust affecting St Vincent (SVG)

Varying concentrations of Saharan dust are creating moderate or thick haze across SVG, reducing air quality and visibility.

The SVG Met Office, in its 72-hour outlook, says there is a possible thinning out of the Saharan Dust on Friday. “Dry air within the Saharan dust layer is also limiting shower activity across our islands”.

The Met Office says the chance of showers increases Wednesday night as a weak tropical wave approaches, bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) by early Thursday.

Occasional cloudiness with showers could linger across SVG on Thursday and Friday, the report stated.

Two tropical waves have a chance for slow development as they move across the Atlantic Ocean. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable by early next week. SVG MET Services will monitor any developments.

Marine conditions are mild to moderate, with swells ranging from 1.0m to 2.0m across our islands.

Source : SVG Met Office