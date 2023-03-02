Third Call for Nature-Based and Innovative Solution Proposals

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund (SVGCF) is seeking applications from eligible registered government agencies, local universities or colleges, registered local or regional (Caribbean) non-governmental organizations (NGOs), private businesses, local community associations, and other appropriate local entities of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines under its Grant-Making Framework.

Types of projects to be supported:

The call for proposal will focus on NATURE BASED AND INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS.

The grant-making process will conform to the grant-making policies and procedures in the Operations Manual of the SVGCF and the Grant-Making Framework. This Request for Proposals is financed with resources from The Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) under the management of SVGCF.

Projects to be supported should contribute to the realization of the Two (2) Grant-Making Goals of the SVGCF, which are:

Grant-Making Goal 1 – Protect and enhance ecosystems: Protect and enhance critical ecosystems in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines against threats inclusive of pollution, unsustainable development, climate change.

Projects to be supported which will contribute to the realization of this Grant-Making Goal will include:

Reduce Pollution of Plastic waste.

Biodiversity conservation programs, implementation of restoration activities.

Habitat, species, and natural re-sources conservation and management.

Strengthening capacity for Survey, assessment and monitoring of marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

Equipment linked to the conservation of marine and terrestrial eco-systems.

Regeneration or reforestation of degraded forest lands

Grant-Making Goal 2 – Strengthen the governance and management effectiveness of protected areas: Strengthen the effectiveness of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ PAs to protect critical environments.

Projects to be supported which will contribute to the realization of this Grant-Making Goal will include:

Enhance capacity to manage knowledge and mainstream findings from rehabilitation/regeneration/management interventions into national/local decision making and policy development.

Enhance the capacity of local governance for Rehabilitation or regeneration of degraded forest lands.

Building the climate resilience of communities around PAs by expanding or improving existing alternative livelihood initiatives.

Enhance the capacity of local governance arrangements for data collection quality, monitoring, assessment and reporting on the state of PAs.

Grant-Making Goal 4 – Create sustainable livelihoods: Provide funding and training to persons supporting conservation efforts.

Projects to be supported which will contribute to the realization of this Grant-Making Goal will include:

Capacity building and training for Alternative livelihood (Sea Moss Farming, Bee Keeping. etc.).

Sustainable Agriculture and Fisheries and food security (e.g. agroforestry)

Sustainable Tourism (ecotourism, culture and heritage tourism)

Projects size:

Approximately XCD$225,000.00 is allocated under this Call for Proposals. Grant size may range from XCD$13,500 – $81,000 (USD $5,000 – $30,000)

Project duration:

Funded projects may be implemented within a maximum of 24 months.

How to apply:

A two-step application process will be followed: (i) the submission of Concept Notes, and (ii) applicants with selected Concept Notes will be invited to submit full proposals.

Applicant organizations must complete the Concept Note template downloadable at the SVGCF Website. It is recommended that the Concept Note template is followed and completed fully. The

Concept Note template has instructions on what is expected from the projects and indicate important references, such as the Log Frame.

Concept Notes will be accepted only in English. Full proposals after the concept selection phase will only be accepted in English.

The applicants must submit Concept Notes and other required attachments to the SVGCF, through the following email: to [email protected]

Applicant requirements:

Applications for funding from the SVGCF may be received from the following entities:

Public sector agencies of the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines responsible for natural resource, protected areas and biodiversity conservation. Public sector agencies must provide a 1:1 match of funds through in-kind or cash contributions for all proposals; in-kind contributions may be no more than 50% of the match.

Local universities or colleges conducting activities relevant to the vision, mission, goals, and strategies of the SVGCF.

Local or regional (Caribbean) NGOs established, legally-registered and existing in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for no less than 5 years and with an established track record and complementary source of funds.

Private corporations or other companies from relevant industries involved in marine/terrestrial ecosystem and biodiversity clean-up, protection, conservation, and/or monitoring. Private corporations must provide a 2:1 match of cash funds for all proposals, and they must not generate a profit through project activities.

Local community associations/community bodies with direct impact on marine and/or terrestrial biodiversity and ecosystem resources (e.g., fisherfolk associations, youth groups, church groups).

Other appropriate local entities of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines working toward the vision, mission, and goals of the SVGCF.

Selection process:

A two-step application process will be followed. Concept notes will be evaluated and selected according to the aspects required in the Concept Notes template. Applicants with selected Concept Notes will be invited to submit a full proposal. The scoring of concepts will be guided by the Evaluation Scoring Sheet for Concept Note.

Full Proposal templates will be provided to applicants of selected Concept Notes. Selected Full Proposals will be awarded an SVGCF project grant and applicants will sign a grant agreement with the SVGCF.

Timelines:

The timeline for the complete selection process is estimated to follow the following timelines:

Selection process phases Timeline Submission of Concept Notes April 7, 2023 Short Listing of Concept Notes April 21, 2023 Submission of Full Proposals May 12, 2023 Selection of Full Proposals to be awarded May 29, 2023 Grant agreement signature June 5, 2023

Questions & Answers:

Applicants may submit questions to the SVGCF up to March 24, 2023 for this Call for Proposals. Question must be submitted through the following emails: [email protected]

Find out more about SVGCF at: https://svgcf.org/, to access the full document for the call for

proposals including the guidelines to apply, go to: https://svgcf.org/calls/, or visit our Facebook

page at: https://www.facebook.com/SVGConservationFund

Application forms and other relevant documents can be found at https://svgcf.org/index.php/grants/the-application-process/