Thomas sparks debate over age limits for political leaders in SVG

As former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves turns 80 this year, a public discussion is emerging in St. Vincent and the Grenadines regarding whether there should be a mandatory age limit for political leaders.

Currently, there is absolutely no age restriction for individuals looking to enter or remain in politics in the country. Prior to the recent elections, Gonsalves was recognised as the oldest prime minister in the independent Caribbean, with only former St. Lucian Prime Minister John Compton potentially serving at an older age after returning to politics later in life.

However, commentators are increasingly raising concerns about the potential for cognitive decline in ageing leaders. During a recent broadcast of the “OMG in the morning” radio show, the host drew parallels to international politics, specifically mentioning US President Joe Biden, to argue that cognitive decline must be taken into consideration because it directly impacts the decisions made for a country and its people.

Political commentator and legal counsel Jomo Thomas echoed these sentiments, stating firmly that no one should lead past the age of 75. While Thomas acknowledged that Gonsalves can still speak, think, read, and write, he noted that the former prime minister is significantly slower than he was in his 40s and 50s.

“He has no usefulness left except for sharing out examples of what can be done,” Thomas remarked, asserting that Gonsalves cannot lead a revival of the Unity Labour Party (ULP).

Thomas pointed out that the ULP missed a crucial opportunity for leadership transition during their 2022 convention. Instead of stepping down to allow younger figures to lead the party into the 2025 elections, Gonsalves decided to remain in power, a move that Thomas believes contributed to the party’s severe electoral defeat.

According to Thomas, if Gonsalves truly cared for his party, he would step aside immediately to allow a new leader to emerge from the opposition, warning that biological realities will eventually force the issue.

Highlighting the absurdity of attempting to lead a party at 80 years old through a parliamentary term, Thomas humorously compared it to a 79-year-old seeking a 22-year-old wife, joking, “She’s going to kill you”.