THOUSANDS ATTEND TARRUS RILEY CONCERT AT NASSAU CRUISE PORT

Over 5,000 people filled The Amphitheatre at Nassau Cruise Port on Saturday, October 28, 2023, for an unforgettable concert by award-winning Jamaican American reggae singer Tarrus Riley. The electrifying event was the first held at the state-of-the-art port amphitheatre for thousands of attendees, marking a major milestone for the country’s only plug-and-play outdoor venue. The sold-out concert, presented by The Secret Promotion & Foreign Currency and Radio House promotions, was held as a part of the 30-year anniversary celebrations of local urban contemporary radio station, 100 Jamz.

Riley’s performance was backed by Blak Soil Band. Other notable acts included Bahamian artists Julien Believe and Jah Hem.

Nassau Cruise Port CEO, Mike Maura, Jr. celebrated the success of the evening. “This event was so much more than a concert – it was a musical experience of the highest quality. Our sincere thanks to the promoters and the 100 Jamz team for partnering with us to celebrate the Jamz anniversary and for bringing so many people to enjoy this incredible venue for the first time. We know that now that they’ve had a taste of the kind of international acts and world-class performances that we will bring to the waterfront, they will definitely return for more.”

Set in the heart of downtown Nassau, The Amphitheatre at Nassau Cruise Port is the only pre-set stage in The Bahamas. Visitors can expect more star-studded acts from various musical genres and other entertainment experiences in 2024.