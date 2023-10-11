Thousands bought ‘golden passports’ through Dominica’s $1 billion scheme

The article is an investigative report by the UK Guardian on the citizenship by investment program in Dominica, which allows foreigners to obtain citizenship in exchange for a significant investment in the country.

The program has raised concerns about transparency and governance, with some buyers having questionable backgrounds. The program has become a significant source of income for the Dominican government, but it has also led to consequences for natural-born Dominicans, such as the UK government stopping visa-free travel from Dominica and four other countries.

The article also highlights the lack of accessibility to official information about the program and raises questions about its impact on the country’s economy and society.

How many individuals have bought citizenship in Dominica since 2007?

According to the investigation by The Guardian and 14 other international news organizations, in partnership with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), the first ever tally of names published in Dominica’s official government gazette shows an island state with a population of just over 70,000 has published the names of 7,700 individuals since 2007 – although their research suggests there may be thousands more. It is important to note that some were naturalized through immigration or marriage, but the vast majority bought their citizenship.

What are some potential issues with the transparency and governance of the citizenship by investment scheme in Dominica?

Some of the findings suggest that the scheme may not be as robust as claimed, and some are potentially embarrassing for Dominica. For example, one buyer had publicly been accused of war crimes before obtaining citizenship, while another had been a colonel and senior security official under Muammar Gaddafi. Citizenship by investment applicants are barred if they have a criminal record, but in one example, a buyer appears to have been jailed for fraud before he secured citizenship. Others have run into trouble since acquiring Dominican citizenship, including one named on Interpol’s wanted red list. Additionally, the government has not responded to detailed requests for comment, which raises concerns about the transparency of the program.

Who are some notable individuals who have obtained Dominican citizenship through the program?

Some notable individuals who have obtained Dominican citizenship through the program include a former Afghan spymaster, a Turkish millionaire convicted of fraud, and a former Libyan colonel under Muammar Gaddafi. However, it is important to note that the investigation did not provide a comprehensive list of all individuals who have obtained Dominican citizenship through the program.