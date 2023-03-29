Threats against American interests prompt US Embassy in Guyana security alert

The US Embassy in Georgetown issued a security notice on Wednesday, stating that it had been “received threats against US interests.”

The embassy did not detail the nature of the claimed threats, but did state that “out of an abundance of caution, we wish to advise US individuals that the embassy has strengthened security standards in response to threats against US interests.”

The embassy advised American citizens to “be vigilant and use extreme caution.”

In the past, the Embassy has issued travel warnings and advised people to avoid certain locations and even reconsider traveling to Guyana during certain periods.

Robeson Benn, the Home Affairs Minister, stated that he was ignorant of any threat to American interests and was also unaware of the comment.

Acting Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken was likewise unaware of any threats to American interests or any changes to the Embassy’s security arrangements.

A group from the US House Committee on Ways and Means, as well as the US Department of Justice’s Deputy Assistant Attorney General, visited Guyana earlier this month.

Source : CMC