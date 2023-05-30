Grenada police are hunting for three adolescent girls who have gone missing in separate situations.

The Royal Grenada Police Force reports that the first missing kid is Shenia Clarke, 15, of Calliste, St George, according to media reports. She is about five feet six inches tall, slim built, brown in complexion, with brown eyes and a short natural haircut. Shenia left her home on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, and hasn’t returned.

Dianna Ettienne, 15, a student at Golf Course in St George, is the second missing youngster. She stands about five feet four inches tall, has a thin build, and has a brown complexion. Dianna left her home on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, and hasn’t returned.

Phoebe St Louis, 15, a student at Golf Course in St George, is the third missing youngster. She stands about five feet five inches tall, has a medium build, and a dark complexion. Phoebe left her home on Monday, May 15, 2023, and hasn’t returned. Her school uniform was the last thing she was seen wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three missing youths is encouraged to call Central Police Station at 440 2244, the Police Hotline at 444 1958, or their local police station.

Source : Grenada Police