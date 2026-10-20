$20k bail each: 3 men plead not guilty in cannabis resin case

On October 17, 2026, police arrested and jointly charged Jupul Stevenson, a 23-year-old farmer, and Osie George, a 29-year-old farmer, both of Dasent Cottage, along with Zendie Bandnock, a 24-year-old delivery clerk of Old Montrose, with the offences of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply, drug trafficking, and importation of a controlled drug.

The accused men allegedly had in their possession 80,812 grammes of cannabis resin with intent to supply it to another person.

They were also charged with possessing the same quantity of cannabis resin for the purpose of drug trafficking and importation of a controlled drug.

The offences were committed in Largo Height on October 15, 2026. The defendants appeared before the Serious Offences Court on October 19, 2026, where they all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were granted bail in the sum of $20,000.00 ECC each with one surety and ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Tuesday between 6am and 6pm. They were also ordered to surrender all travel documents and stop notices were placed at all ports of entry and exit. The matters were adjourned to November 19, 2026.