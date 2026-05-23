Three Face Court on Charges

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has announced the arrests of three men in connection with recent, unrelated offenses including theft, malicious wounding, and property damage.

On May 20, 2026, authorities arrested Marshon Primus, a 36-year-old omnibus driver from Sion Hill, on theft charges. Investigations indicate that on January 26, 2026, Primus allegedly stole $335.00 ECC in cash from a 28-year-old student nurse while on Kingstown Hill.

Primus appeared before the Family Court on May 22, 2026, where he pleaded not guilty. His station bail has been extended, and the matter has been transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate, with his next appearance scheduled for May 26, 2026.

In a separate incident, police arrested 29-year-old Anthony Dick, a logistician from Calder Ridge, on May 21, 2026, for the offense of wounding. According to investigators, Dick unlawfully and maliciously struck an 18-year-old cook from Georgetown on the forehead with a glass bottle on May 16, 2026, at Calder Ridge.

After pleading not guilty at the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court on May 22, 2026, Dick was allowed to continue on station bail. His case has been adjourned and transferred to the Calliaqua Magistrate Court for June 8, 2026.

Additionally, Raynol Lewis, a 37-year-old store clerk from Diamond, was taken into custody on May 21, 2026, on charges of property damage. Police report that on March 9, 2026, Lewis allegedly used an unknown object to bend and cut ten pieces of half-inch steel, valued at $525.00 ECC, which belonged to a 52-year-old laborer from Diamond.

Lewis entered a not-guilty plea before the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court on May 22, 2026. He was granted bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC with one surety, and the case was adjourned and transferred to the Calliaqua Magistrate Court for June 8, 2026.