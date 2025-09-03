 Three New Judges Appointed To the Industrial Court Trinidad

The Industrial Court of Trinidad and Tobago (Industrial Court) is pleased to announce the appointment of three new Members to the bench. They are Their Honours Mr. Rudranauth Indarsingh, Dr. Selwyn Samaroo and Mr. Brambhanan Dubay. The new

Members were formally presented with their instruments of appointment by His Honour Mr. Herbert Soverall, Acting President of the Industrial Court, during a brief ceremony held on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Her Honour Mrs. Kathleen George-Marcelle, Acting Vice President and Mrs. Kathy Ann Alexander-Fraser, Acting Registrar, who warmly welcomed the newly appointed Members to the Court. Their Honours Mr. Rudranath Indarsingh and Dr. Selwyn Samaroo will preside over disputes under the Essential Services Division, while His Honour Mr. Bramhanan Dubay will preside over disputes under the General Services Division.

His Honour Mr. Rudranath Indarsingh is a politician, trade unionist and labour advocate with over thirty years of public service leadership, well known for championing workers’ rights and shaping national labour policy. Prior to his appointment as a Member of the Industrial Court, he served as the Member of Parliament for Couva South. He has held ministerial roles across key portfolios, including Works and Transport; Labour, Small and Micro Enterprise Development; Local Government; and Finance and the Economy. His contributions to legislative reform are well documented, having actively participated in Parliamentary debates on major national bills including those related to local government reform and Tobago self-governance. Before entering full-time politics, His Honour Indarsingh was first Education and Research Officer, then General Secretary and finally, President General of the All Trinidad Sugar and General Workers’ Trade Union (ATSGWTU). During his tenure, he led advocacy and negotiations for over 15,000 workers across multiple sectors. He played a pivotal role in negotiating the Voluntary Separation Employment Package (VSEP) for Caroni (1975) Ltd., benefitting over 10,000 employees. In recognition of his contributions to trade unionism, he was awarded the Chaconia Medal (Silver) in 2005. His academic background includes a Bachelors of Arts (Hons) in Political Science and History from the University of the West Indies.

His Honour Dr. Selwyn Samaroo is an Attorney at law with extensive experience in industrial relations, academia and public service. He brings a wealth of expertise to his role, having previously served as a judge of the Industrial Court from 2012 to 2018. Prior to his current appointment, he held the position of Manager Human Resources, Employee Relations at the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA). In academia, Dr. Samaroo served as an Adjunct Professor of Political Science at the University of Tennessee, USA and has contributed to academic publishing as an Editorial Reviewer for W.W. Norton and Company, USA. Dr. Samaroo is the holder of a Doctor of Education in Learning and Leadership and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Tennessee, USA. He also earned a Bachelor of Science in Theology, Political Science and Religion from Lee University, USA. His professional development includes specialized training in negotiation, conciliation, mediation, and international labour standards on gender equality from the International Labour Organization. He is also a member of the North American Association of Public Administration.

His Honour Mr. Brambhanan Dubay is the holder of a Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School and a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) from the University of London. He is certified in areas such as Alternative Dispute Resolution, Drug Trafficking Investigations and TT OSHA Compliance for Government Institutions. From 2007 to 2024, Mr. Dubay served as a Magistrate and Senior Magistrate, presiding over criminal trials, family matters, coroner and petty civil court proceedings. Prior to this, he held key legal roles as a Senior State Counsel at the Service Commissions Department and State Counsel at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. His early career included service as a Police Officer including Police Prosecutor, and administrative roles in various government agencies. Up until his appointment, His Honour Mr. Dubay was an Associate Tutor at the Hugh Wooding Law School and a Senior Lecturer at the University of the West Indies.

The Industrial Court extends congratulations to the new Members as they embark on this important chapter of service to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.