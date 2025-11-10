Over 30 candidates to be nominated for SVG election

Today is nomination day in St Vincent. A total of 31 candidates representing three political parties will be nominated as candidates for the November 27th General Election in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The incumbent Unity Labour Party, led by Ralph Gonsalves and the main opposition New Democratic Party, led by Dr Godwin Friday will present a full slate of 15 candidates. While NLM will field 1 candidate.
North Windward
- NDP: Shevern John
- ULP: Grace Walters
North Central Windward
- NDP: Cheiftain Neptune
- ULP: Ralph Everard Gonsalves
South Central Windward
- NDP: Israel Bruce
- ULP: Saboto S. Caesar
South Windward
- NDP: Andrew John
- ULP: Darron John
Marriaqua
- NDP: Phillip Jackson
- ULP: St. Clair Prince
East St. George
- NDP: Laverne Velox
- ULP: Camillo M. Gonsalves
West St. George
- NDP: Kashaka Cupid
- ULP: Curtis King
East Kingstown
- NDP: Fitz Bramble
- ULP: Luke R. Brown
Central Kingstown
- NDP: St. Claire Leacock
- ULP: Marvin Fraser,
West Kingstown
- NDP: Daniel E. Cummings
- ULP: Melissa Peters
South Leeward
- NDP: Nigel Stephenson
- ULP: Grenville Williams
Central Leeward
- NDP: Conroy Huggins
- ULP: Orande Brewster
- NLM : Doris Charles
North Leeward
- NDP: Kishore Shallow
- ULP: Carlos James
Northern Grenadines
- NDP: Godwin Lorraine Friday
- ULP: Carlos Williams
Southern Grenadines
- NDP: Terrance Ollivierre
- ULP: Chevonne Stewart