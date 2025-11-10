Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image

Over 30 candidates to be nominated for SVG election

Times Staff

Today is nomination day in St Vincent. A total of 31 candidates representing three political parties will be nominated as candidates for the November 27th General Election in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The incumbent Unity Labour Party, led by Ralph Gonsalves and the main opposition New Democratic Party, led by Dr Godwin Friday will present a full slate of 15 candidates. While NLM will field 1 candidate.

North Windward

  • NDP: Shevern John
  • ULP: Grace Walters

North Central Windward

  • NDP: Cheiftain Neptune
  • ULP: Ralph Everard Gonsalves

South Central Windward

  • NDP: Israel Bruce
  • ULP: Saboto S. Caesar

South Windward

  • NDP: Andrew John
  • ULP: Darron John

Marriaqua

  • NDP: Phillip Jackson
  • ULP: St. Clair Prince

East St. George

  • NDP: Laverne Velox
  • ULP: Camillo M. Gonsalves

West St. George

  • NDP: Kashaka Cupid
  • ULP: Curtis King

East Kingstown

  • NDP: Fitz Bramble
  • ULP: Luke R. Brown

Central Kingstown

  • NDP: St. Claire Leacock
  • ULP: Marvin Fraser,

West Kingstown

  • NDP: Daniel E. Cummings
  • ULP: Melissa Peters

South Leeward

  • NDP: Nigel Stephenson
  • ULP: Grenville Williams

Central Leeward

  • NDP: Conroy Huggins
  • ULP: Orande Brewster
  • NLM : Doris Charles

North Leeward

  • NDP: Kishore Shallow
  • ULP: Carlos James

Northern Grenadines

  • NDP: Godwin Lorraine Friday
  • ULP: Carlos Williams

Southern Grenadines

  • NDP: Terrance Ollivierre
  • ULP: Chevonne Stewart

Share This Article
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -