Over 30 candidates to be nominated for SVG election

Today is nomination day in St Vincent. A total of 31 candidates representing three political parties will be nominated as candidates for the November 27th General Election in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The incumbent Unity Labour Party, led by Ralph Gonsalves and the main opposition New Democratic Party, led by Dr Godwin Friday will present a full slate of 15 candidates. While NLM will field 1 candidate.

North Windward

NDP: Shevern John

ULP: Grace Walters

North Central Windward

NDP: Cheiftain Neptune

Cheiftain Neptune ULP: Ralph Everard Gonsalves

South Central Windward

NDP: Israel Bruce

Israel Bruce ULP: Saboto S. Caesar

South Windward

NDP: Andrew John

Andrew John ULP: Darron John

Marriaqua

NDP: Phillip Jackson

Phillip Jackson ULP: St. Clair Prince

East St. George

NDP: Laverne Velox

Laverne Velox ULP: Camillo M. Gonsalves

West St. George

NDP: Kashaka Cupid

Kashaka Cupid ULP: Curtis King

East Kingstown

NDP: Fitz Bramble

Fitz Bramble ULP: Luke R. Brown

Central Kingstown

NDP: St. Claire Leacock

St. Claire Leacock ULP: Marvin Fraser,

West Kingstown

NDP: Daniel E . Cummings

Daniel . Cummings ULP: Melissa Peters

South Leeward

NDP: Nigel Stephenson

Nigel Stephenson ULP: Grenville Williams

Central Leeward

NDP: Conroy Huggins

Conroy Huggins ULP: Orande Brewster

Orande Brewster NLM : Doris Charles

North Leeward

NDP: Kishore Shallow

ULP: Carlos James

Northern Grenadines

NDP: Godwin Lorraine Friday

ULP: Carlos Williams

Southern Grenadines