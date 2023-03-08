Three women awarded $26,000 each in WEP Business Plan competition

WEP SELECTS THREE BUSINESS PLAN WINNERS FROM LAST COHORT

Glendris Holder-Caine (Leb’elle Foot and Nail Care), Affisha Clarke (Teric’s Poultry and Meats) and Noddie Snagg (Casa de Snagg) were the three winners selected from the Women’s Empowerment Project (WEP) Business Plan competition which took place on Friday February 17 with a prize of $26,000 each.

Speaking at the prize giving ceremony held on Tuesday March 7, 2023, at the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), Peter Sha Li-Lan said the WEP initiative was introduced to empower female entrepreneurs. The Ambassador described the WEP program as an “economic empowerment package”.

Project Coordinator/Training and Education Coordinator at the Centre for Enterprise Development, Keisha Phillips said the WEP initiative commenced in 2021 as a way of assisting women affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Phillips added that it was not only used as an aiding tool, but as a method of building capacity in order to advance their entrepreneurial skills. The Project Coordinator thanked the Taiwan government for their continuing support.

One hundred female entrepreneurs have participated in the Women’s Empowerment Project so far. The third cohort was completed on Saturday December 31, 2022.