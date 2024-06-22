Thunderstorm activity across SVG increases from early Sunday

Cloudy conditions should persist across the SVG up to Monday as an increase in moisture is expected. Unstable conditions associated with the passage of two tropical waves should trigger varying intensities of showers across our islands within the next three days.

The potential for thunderstorm activity increases from early Sunday. In addition, Saharan dust intrusion of varying concentrations will traverse the area reducing visibility and air quality. Remain alert.

Moderate to fresh (20-30km/h) east north easterly to easterly trades are crossing the islands, becoming strong (~40km/h) from by late Sunday and becoming east south easterly on Tuesday.

Seas are slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.0m-2.0m, however due to the expected increase in wind speeds from late Sunday, moderate conditions are anticipated. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution or above normal sea swells and occasional gusty winds.