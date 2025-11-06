Thunderstorm Potential Rises as Trough Moves In This Weekend

The Atlantic high pressure system is dominant resulting in relatively fair weather conditions across our islands this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a broad area of moisture associated with a trough approaches our islands and will bring deteriorating conditions to SVG this weekend.

A favourable upper level environment is expected to be in place that could enhance shower activity and produce thunderstorms along Saturday and Sunday. Residents should exercise caution.

Gentle to moderate (~15-25 km/h) easterly to east north-easterly trades are crossing our islands.

An increase (~35 km/h) in speed is expected on Friday while a shift to east south easterly is expected from Saturday. Seas are slight to moderate in open water with swells ranging between 1.0m and 2.0m and increasing.

Swell heights will rise across the weekend as wind speeds increase. Marine users should exercise caution for avobe normal sea swells.

In addition, Saharan dust haze concentrations should be visible across our islands on Sunday, reducing visibility and air quality across our islands.