Occasional showers with thunderstorm activity are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) this (Thursday) afternoon due to unstable conditions.

Partly cloudy skies, a few showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely on Friday. Over the weekend, showers and thunderstorm activity across SVG could peak late Saturday into early Sunday…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be alert.

Over the next few days, no significant haze is expected across our area.

Gentle to moderate (15 – 25km/h) east north-easterly breeze turn east south-easterly by Friday.

Marine conditions are slight to moderate with swells ranging 0.5m to 1.5m across our islands.

An area of interest in the Tropical Atlantic Ocean has a high (70%) chance of developing into a tropical depression over the weekend and tracking near the island chain next week…The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services (SVG MET Services) will continue to monitor any development and issue updates/advisories as necessary.

