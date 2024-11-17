Thunderstorms, Heavy Showers Expected Across SVG This Evening

Unstable conditions are crossing the islands and cloudy skies, periods of rain, moderate-heavy showers and thunderstorms expected across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) this evening.

Trough systems are expected to maintain high moisture levels across SVG for a few days, maintaining occasional showers and thunderstorm activity…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should remain alert and exercise caution. Slightly cooler air may also be noticeable especially during night-times.

Light-gentle (< 20km/h) breeze across our islands could increase (20 – 25km/h) near showers and wind directions vary between north-east and east south-east in some locations.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with northerly swells near 1.0m west of our islands and 1.5m east of our islands…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should continue to exercise caution for rip currents. Swell heights fall (0.5 – 1.2m) across SVG by Monday night.