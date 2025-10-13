Thunderstorms likely as trough system approaches SVG

Occasional cloudy skies, pockets of showers and possible isolated thunderstorms are likely within the next 24 hours as instability lingers across our island chain.

In addition, Tropical Strom Lorenzo has formed in the mid-Atlantic and will pose no direct threat to SVG.

It is expected to track northward and well away from our islands.

However, a resulting south easterly wind flow will draw moisture to our area from Tuesday. This should generate cloudy conditions during this week.

Gentle to moderate (15 – 25 km/h) easterly to east north easterly trades are crossing our islands.

Wind direction should change and become south easterly by Tuesday afternoon.

Seas are slight to moderate in open water with swells ranging between 1.0m to 2.0m. No significant Saharan dust haze intrusion is expected during this forecast period.