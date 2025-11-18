Thunderstorms possible as trough moves over SVG

Unstable conditions associated with a trough accompanied by a broad area of moisture will generate occasional cloudy skies and trigger some light to moderate showers across SVG within the next few days.

There is also a low to medium chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Gentle to moderate (15- 25km/h) easterly to east north-easterly trades are crossing our islands, increasing (~35 km/h) temporarily during Tuesday night. Light wind speeds are anticipated on Friday.

Seas are slight moderate in open water with swells peaking to 1.0m on western coast and near 1.8m on eastern coasts.

Swell heights should fall to 1.5m on eastern coasts from Thursday. Slight Saharan dust haze concentration should be noticeable on Wednesday.