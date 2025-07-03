Tiffani Browne wins WED tiktok challenge

TIFFANI BROWNE WINS MINISTRY’S WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY TIKTOK CHALLENGE

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture is pleased to announce Ms. Tiffani Browne as the winner of its TikTok Challenge held in celebration of World Environment Day 2025 under the campaign banner: “Pick Up, Pitch In, Protect Paradise.”

This creative competition, launched as part of the Ministry’s broader awareness drive to inspire environmental action, invited young people across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to showcase how individuals and communities can help keep our islands clean, green, and resilient.

Tiffani Browne’s video submission captured the spirit of the campaign with a visually engaging message that highlighted the importance of personal responsibility, community pride, and sustainable practices. Her video stood out for its clarity, originality, and heartfelt call to action.

As the winner, Tiffani will receive a day pass for two to Sandals Resort and her video will be featured on the Ministry’s social media platforms as part of an ongoing public awareness campaign.

The Ministry extends heartfelt thanks to all participants, partners, and viewers who helped amplify the message. Together, let’s continue to Pick Up, Pitch In, and Protect Paradise, not just on World Environment Day, but every day.