Tim Henman joins forces with young talent in SVG tennis initiative

Serve for Change’ Serves Up Hope and Opportunity

All Athletes Inc., in collaboration with Mustique Tennis and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tennis Association (SVGTA), is happy to announce the launch of ‘Serve for Change’, an initiative designed to celebrate the next generation of tennis talent in SVG.

The inaugural edition of Serve For Change will see Loukhya Premraj, Amaia Waterstone, Ethan Kent and Akquin Johnson fly to Mustique on Saturday, August 2nd for a transformative day of mentorship. These young stars are the respective Under-14 Girls’ and Boys’ champions and runners-up following the recently concluded National Junior Tennis Tournament held by the SVGTA at the National Tennis Centre.

The highlight of the day will be a rare opportunity to meet, converse and have a hit with former world No. 4 tennis star, Tim Henman. The British tennis legend will spend the day guiding the young athletes on their games and opening their minds to the world of opportunity the sport has to offer. The experience aims to raise their confidence and give them international exposure alongside elevating their technical game.

We at All Athletes Inc. would like to thank the SVGTA for their support in identifying and fostering the young talents and Mustique Tennis for providing the platform and support to bring this vision to life.

As the athletes and their guardians prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime experience, the message is clear: with community, mentorship and belief, anything is possible.