Time frame to restore power in Southern Grenadines unknown

Vinlec CEO Reveals Challenges in Post-Beryl Aftermath

Vinlec’s CEO says they have been unable to contact any of their staff members in the Southern Grenadines.

CEO Vaughn Lewis said on Tuesday, just before Beryl’s approach to the islands, Union Island was the only island in the Grenadines where a controlled shutdown was done because they were concerned about the safety of the staff and the equipment.

As Beryl made landfall on neighboring Carriacou, she decimated 90% of the housing infrastructure on Union Island’s Grenadine island.

“We haven’t heard from them since this shutdown.” The status of restoration on those islands remains unknown at this time, as the primary focus must be on life, basic survival, and taking care of the people”.

“We acknowledge that our networks have suffered significant damage on those islands. We believe that the Union Island Power Station has sustained damage, but we have not yet received any information about the damage to the power stations in Mayreau and Canouan”.

The extent of damage on other islands, including Mayreau, Canouan, and Bequia, is still to be determined in full.