Toastmasters Area 16 Annual Speech Contests Soar to New Heights

Area 16: SVG Toastmasters’ Speech Contests Celebrate Remarkable Achievements

The vibrant community of Toastmasters in Area 16 gathered together on February 11, 2024, for the highly anticipated Annual Speech Contests, hosted virtually with much enthusiasm and determination. Led by Area Director Shernell Hadaway, TC5, this year’s event showcased the theme “We are soaring to new heights,” setting the stage for an inspiring display of communication and leadership prowess.

Area 16, home to three distinguished clubs – Achievers Toastmasters Club, Creative Thinkers Toastmasters Club, and Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club – witnessed the participation of seven talented contestants across four exciting categories: International, Humorous, Evaluation, and Table Topics. Under the adept guidance of Contest Chair Wendie Wilson, DTM, and Chief Judge Glenda Matthews, DTM, the competition unfolded with a spirit of camaraderie and excellence. Each contestant brought their unique style and perspective to the stage, captivating the audience with their eloquence and wit.

The winners of the contests emerged with distinction, demonstrating exceptional skill and mastery of their craft securing admiration from all. Toastmaster Keisha Johnson claimed victory in the International Speech Contest with her compelling presentation titled “Praise Him.” Meanwhile, Distinguished Toastmaster St Clair Stapleton delighted the audience and judges alike with his humorous speech promoting the benefits of Le’Vive Green in the detoxification process in the Humorous Speech Contest. Additionally, toastmaster Janeel King, secured the judges’ favor in both the Evaluation Speech Contest and Table Topics Speech Contest, earning her double accolades.

These outstanding champions will now advance to represent Area 16 in the Division C Speech Contest, scheduled to take place on March 16, 2024, via Zoom. From there, they will vie for top honors in the Caribbean District 81 Speech Contest, slated for May 2024 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Area 16 extends heartfelt congratulations to all winners, participants, and supporters for their dedication and commitment to excellence. Area Director in the vote of thanks reinforced their mantra of “Soaring to New Heights” and ardently emphasized that it is important to lift others while they are soaring as no man is an island and there is strength in unity. As we celebrate these remarkable achievements, we invite individuals seeking to develop or enhance their communication and leadership skills to join us at any of our Toastmasters Clubs’ meetings, all held online.

Clubs’ Meetings are as follows and you can make contact via Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn:

Achievers Toastmasters Club meets on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 4:30 PM.

Creative Thinkers Toastmasters Club convenes on the 1st and 3rd Mondays at 6:30 PM.

Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club gathers on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays at 6:00 PM.

Whether you are looking to enhance your public speaking skills, build leadership abilities, or simply connect with like-minded individuals, Toastmasters offers a welcoming space for personal development and growth as it celebrates its centennial anniversary in October 2024.