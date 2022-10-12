Toastmasters in St Vincent and the Grenadines celebrate Toastober

Toastmasters in St. Vincent & the Grenadines will be celebrating the 98th Anniversary of Toastmasters International on October 22nd, 2022. The festivities are dubbed as Toastober by the Division C council, which heads the Toastmasters clubs in SVG, Barbados, Dominica and St. Lucia.

As a kickoff event to Toastober, Area Director of SVG, Jacqui English-Jacobs hosted an Area Membership Orientation on October 9th, via Zoom. Other activities to celebrate Toastober in SVG comprise a church service, and a social by Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club.

The Division’s Toastober activities include a Story Festival, Games Evening and Church Service. Toastober is commemorated under the theme “People, Purpose and Passion The Pathway To Ultimate Success.” Interested persons may tune into Toastober’s social handles @Divsion C District 81.

Members of the Area Council in SVG comprise Area Director Jacqui English-Jacobs, Assistant Area Director St. Clair Stapleton, Assistant Area Director Club Growth Francesca Burnham-Onu, Assistant Area Director Program Quality Glenda Matthews, Assistant Area Director Public Relations Jenieve Cato, Area Secretary Wendie Edwards-Wilson; along with council members Andrew Dasilva, Janeel King, Joanna Justin and Moureeze Franklyn.

Area 16 is made up of the following four (4) Toastmasters clubs in SVG: Achievers Toastmasters, Creative Thinkers Toastmasters Club, Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club and FLOW (SVG) Toastmasters Club. These clubs aim to empower individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. An invitation is extended to interested persons to join meetings via Zoom. Meeting flyers are posted on the Area’s Facebook page @Area16DivisionCToastmasters.