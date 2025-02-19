Toastmasters in SVG resumes in-person speech contest after 4-year hiatus

Toastmasters To Contest The SVG Area Speech Contest



Toastmasters in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will resume their in-person Area Speech Contest on Sunday, 23rd February 2025. This anticipated event is open to the general public and it will take place at the SVG Community College at 4:30 pm after a four-year absence. The speech contests have been held via the Zoom platform, since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The speech contest will be hosted by Area Director Andrew Dasilva, Contest Chair Leanna Laidlow and Chief Judge Alicia Kirby. The speech contestants comprise Toastmasters from the three Toastmasters clubs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines – Area 16. These clubs are The Achievers Toastmasters Club, Creative Thinkers Toastmasters Club and Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club.

The three categories of the speech contests are International Speech Contest, Evaluation Speech Contest and Table Topics Speech Contest. The International Speech Contest entails the contestants speaking on a topic of their choice for five to seven minutes. While the Evaluation Speech Contestants must give feedback within two to three minutes on a test speech. And the Table Topics Contestants must present a one-to-two-minute speech on a topic given by the Contest Chair.

The winners will represent Area 16 at the Division Speech Contest in Barbados in May 2025. Then the champions will advance to the Caribbean District Speech Contest. The Toastmasters International Speech Contest derived its name from Toastmasters International where each district winner goes on to the Toastmasters International Convention to compete for the title of World Champion of Public Speaking.