Tobago: 10yro boy held hostage during daring daytime robbery

Tobago terror: Boy, 10, held at gunpoint in daylight home invasion

A 10-year-old boy was held at gunpoint and terrorised during a brazen daytime robbery at his family home in Carnbee on Friday morning.

The child was alone in his bedroom around 10 a.m. when two masked intruders forced their way into the house. One of the men, described as dark in complexion and dressed in a blue jacket with grey stripes, brandished what appeared to be a firearm and poked the young boy with it, instilling fear.

The intruders proceeded to ransack several rooms of the house. Among the stolen items were a gold chain with a teddy bear pendant, a pair of Jordan sneakers valued at $2,500, and two pairs of Nike Air Force sneakers. In a bedroom belonging to an adult, the suspects took a box-link gold chain worth $12,000, a gold wristband with the inscription “Anim”, and several rings with Islamic and gem designs valued at a total of $8,000. They also stole $5,000 in cash.

The men then entered a third bedroom belonging to a female, and made off with two gold Spanish link chains worth $12,000, two gold wedding bands worth $14,000, along with $15,000 US and $10,000 in cash, which were stored in a suitcase.

Before fleeing, the criminals reportedly met a third accomplice downstairs, also masked and dressed in dark clothing. The boy was instructed to stay put as the trio escaped through the back kitchen door.