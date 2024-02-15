Tobago Oil Spill Linked to Vessels En Route to Guyana

The oil spill along the south-western coast of Tobago, which has caused extensive pollution, has been linked to two vessels that were on their way to Guyana from Panama, according to Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of National Security.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of National Security said the vessels – a tug and a barge – were on their way to Guyana from Panama, when they capsized, causing the oil spill.

“Investigations have thus far reveled that the vessels appear to have been bound for Guyana. However, the Guyanese authorities have confirmed that neither vessel arrived as anticipated,” the National Security Ministry in Trinidad said.

The Ministry said it has been able to confirm that the barge was being towed by a tug – the Solo Creed – from Panama, destined for Guyana. Satellite images also showed the “Solo Creed” towing an object on February 4, 2024. In Trinidad, the National Coastal Surveillance Radar Centre (NCSRC) was able to use the information to track the vessel in Trinidad and Tobago waters, towing an object.

The National Security Ministry said the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) is working with local and regional authorities, including those in Guyana to further investigate the incident, which occurred on February 7.

“The Ministry of National Security, in particular the TTCG, is collaborating with other local and regional agencies, including CARICOM IMPACS, the Guyana Coast Guard (GCG), the Maritime Services Division and IR Consilium, through consultant Dr Ian Ralby, to identify the vessels and their owners,” the ministry said.

In the statement, Trinidad’s Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, expressed appreciation for the support provided by regional bodies, including the Guyana Coast Guard.

“We have been working very closely with the Guyana Coast Guard on this critical matter, and we appreciate their full-scale support. Similarly, I am appreciative of CARICOM IMPACS and the work and support of our international partners in this matter,” Minister Hinds said.

He assured that Trinidad’s Coast Guard will continue to work with other local and regional authorities as the investigation continues. The authorities in Trinidad have said that though the vessels capsized, they have been unable to located the crew, and are unsure of any possible fatalities.