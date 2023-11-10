Tobago Secures Wanderlust Readers Travel Awards A Second Time

Tobago secures Bronze at prestigious Wanderlust Travel Awards

The unspoilt Caribbean island of Tobago has once again claimed the spotlight on the global stage, emerging triumphant at the prestigious 2023 Wanderlust Readers Travel Awards during WTM London, the world’s most influential travel trade event. The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL) proudly accepted the Bronze (third place) award in the Most Desirable Island – Rest of World category, further solidifying Tobago’s position as a premier Caribbean destination of global renown.

On Tuesday 7th November, The Honourable Farley Augustine, Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Councillor Tashia Burris, Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, along with TTAL marketing officials joined hundreds of the world’s foremost travel leaders at the British Museum for the results ceremony of the 22nd Wanderlust Travel Awards. Wanderlust is the largest travel magazine by circulation in the UK and has been hosting the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards for over two decades. The 22nd edition of the was a record breaker, with more than 91,000 votes received from across the globe.

Wanderlust’s reader-voted awards were announced across 20 categories, celebrating the world’s best regions, countries, and islands. In the highly coveted Most Desirable Island (World) category, Tobago distinguished itself by clinching the Bronze award, surpassing last year’s gold winner Palawan (4th place). This year’s Gold award went to Cuba, while Taiwan secured the Silver.

Ms. Alicia Edwards, Chairman of TTAL, commented on this recent achievement, stating:

“This Wanderlust Readers Travel Award is a testament to Tobago’s timeless allure and the tireless efforts of the team here at the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited. We are honoured to be recognized once more as one of the most desirable islands in the world, as this accolade not only elevates Tobago’s profile within the publication’s own esteemed travel trade community, but reinforces our island’s appeal to discerning travellers worldwide.”

In the wake of this achievement, TTAL looks forward to leveraging this accolade to propel Tobago even further onto the world tourism map, achieving unprecedented success in the pursuit of its strategic objectives.