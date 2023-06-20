Tobago seeks to increase USA arrivals

The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL) participated in the Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s Caribbean Week in New York from June 05 -08, 2023 in efforts to gain a stronger foothold in the emerging North American travel market through enhanced regional collaboration and a renewed marketing focus.

Tobago’s delegation at the event was led by Ms. Alicia Edwards, Executive Chairman of TTAL, and included Ms. Avion Hercules, TTAL Board Director, Ms. Andra Joefield, Marketing Officer, and Ms. Asmaa Aly of FINN Partners – Tobago’s overseas representatives in the U.S. The delegation joined fellow industry leaders from more than 30 Caribbean destinations in mid-town Manhattan to network with US travel agents, international media, and Caribbean diaspora in an effort to boost regional travel business.

Along with traditional networking meetings, the team engaged in a series of trade and consumer events designed to highlight the Caribbean’s tourism developments in the key USA market. Activities included the Tourism Industry Marketing Conference, Caribbean Media Marketplace, and Carnival: The Sound of a People – a bespoke event highlighting Trinidad and Tobago’s rich culture and calendar of events.

TTAL’s attendance at Caribbean Week New York followed on the heels of a successful marketing mission to Barbados for Caribbean Travel Marketplace from May 08 to 11, 2023 which was key in enhancing Tobago’s reputation amongst regional and North American trade partners in attendance.

Ms. Maria Yip-John of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) and Ms. Lisa Morales of Caribbean Airlines joined TTAL’s Executive Chairman to host a press event with media and travel influencers in Barbados for CTM, promoting Tobago’s tourism products and accessibility options through CAL. TTAL also hosted a pre-CTM training featuring THTA Chairman Mr. Alpha Lorde to educate Barbadian travel agents about unspoilt Tobago, and better equip them to effectively sell the destination to their clients.

Commenting on TTAL’s recent elevated tactics to increase visitor arrivals from the U.S.A., Executive Chairman Alicia Edwards stated:

“North America has proven to be an emerging source market for Tobago post-COVID, with the untapped potential to increase international arrivals to our island. Caribbean Week in New York and CTM in Barbados gave us the chance to interact meaningfully with tour operators and marketing partners that represent the region and establish deeper alliances that will help us achieve our 2023 objectives.

“We also welcomed the opportunity to collaborate more closely with our regional partners at CTO and CHTA, opening the corridors of cooperation that will allow us to enhance the travel appeal of Tobago – and by extension the Caribbean – in the current global climate.”

TTAL continues to partner with local stakeholders, international trade partners and airlines to boost demand for destination Tobago in key source markets.