The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL) will be leading World Sea Turtle Day 2023 celebrations in Tobago, promoting conservation and responsible tourism through a one-day expo at the Scarborough Library on June 27th, 2023.

The island of Tobago is inhabited by the most sea turtles in the Caribbean, home to five different species – many of them critically endangered – including the Leatherback, Hawksbill, and Green turtle. TTAL, together with the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, and fellow members of the National Sea Turtle Task Force – Save Our Sea Turtles (SOS) – will host the first event of its kind observing World Sea Turtle Day in Tobago, joining the rest of the world in honouring and highlighting the importance of sea turtles

Wendell Walker, Director of Product Development and Destination Management at TTAL said: “As we are in the midst of the turtle nesting season in Tobago, which runs from March to September, World Sea Turtle Day is a timely reminder that we be respectful towards the ecological balance of our island, and take action to be environmentally responsible.

It is our hope that our collaborative initiative will not only raise awareness about the importance of protecting sea turtles and their value to Tobago’s eco-tourism product, but it will also be a rallying call to Tobagonians of all ages to be mindful of reducing their impact on the environment. We all have a part to play in preserving our unspoilt, untouched island home.”

On Tuesday, June 27th at 9:30am, The World Sea Turtle Day Expo will kick off in the Ann Mitchell-Gift Auditorium of the Scarborough Library with an official opening ceremony featuring remarks by Councillor Tashia Grace Burris, Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities & Transportation, and representatives from TTAL and SOS.

Visiting primary school students from across the island and expo attendees will be treated to interactive games, storytelling sessions, and talks on sea turtles throughout the day, and will be able to win exciting giveaways and engage with industry experts at various booths.

Tanya Clovis, founding member of SOS stated: “We are looking forward to helping raise awareness and enthusiasm of sea turtle conservation and turtle watching best practices. We are happy that TTAL has taken this initiative, particularly with the emphasis on schools and look forward to it becoming an annual event.”