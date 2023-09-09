Tobago Tourism Agency partners with CPL 2023 in Trinidad

The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL) is embarking on a strategic venture as it collaborates with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023, held in Trinidad from September 05 to 10, 2023. This partnership marks an opportunity to promote the “Tobago beyond” brand and strengthen the tourism sector in Tobago by leveraging the global reach of CPL.

TTAL has forged a valuable sponsorship deal, ensuring extensive visibility for the Tobago Beyond brand during the CPL 2023. TTAL’s participation in the CPL is a testament to their commitment to showcasing Tobago’s unique offerings to a wider audience. While Tobago may not be the host location for the CPL games, TTAL’s involvement is strategically positioned to engage with sports tourists indirectly, piquing the interest of visitors who may consider Tobago for future vacations, beyond their CPL experience.

The collaboration included an interactive “Tobago beyond” branded presence with Tobago-themed giveaways and photo opportunities, creating an electric atmosphere that underscores the unique Tobago experience awaiting CPL fans in Tobago. Through live posts during the CPL event online, TTAL also shared the excitement and allure of Tobago with the goal of sparking interest and increasing organic searches for the destination.

Alicia Edwards, Executive Chairman at TTAL underscored the value of their partnership with CPL 2023, stating:

“While CPL games are held in Trinidad, TTAL’s participation is not just about sport tourism—it’s about showcasing Tobago’s appeal to a global audience. Tobago may not be known as a sporting destination, but it is a haven of natural beauty, culture, and hospitality.

Furthermore, domestic tourism remains a legitimate market for Tobago, and establishing a presence in the sister isle of Trinidad during key events with large groups of potential travellers is a logical strategic move for us. This unique opportunity allows us to showcase Tobago’s rich offerings to sport lovers and reinforces our commitment to promoting Tobago as a top-tier destination.”

Attendees at the CPL 2023 games in Trinidad can catch the TTAL team in action at the Trini Posse Stand at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, and at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. Supporter from across the globe can join in the action virtually by following Tobago on Instagram at www.instagram.com/visittobago