‘Together We Thrive’ theme for Commonwealth Day 2025

‘Together We Thrive’ announced as the theme for Commonwealth Day 2025

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, today announced the theme for Commonwealth Day 2025 as ‘Together We Thrive’.

Commonwealth Day 2025 will be celebrated across the Commonwealth on Monday, 10 March. Events and activities will take place throughout March, including civic and faith gatherings, school assemblies, debates, flag-raising ceremonies, and cultural celebrations.

Commonwealth Day is celebrated by millions across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific, and Europe.

A Celebration of Unity and Peace

This year’s theme, ‘Together We Thrive’, celebrates the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth Family – 56 independent member countries united by shared values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter. Rooted in the principles of family, unity and peace, the theme highlights the importance of fostering strong and connected communities that support and empower their members, enabling meaningful progress.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, said:

“Commonwealth Day is an opportunity to reaffirm our shared commitment to the principles of unity, peace, and equality. This year’s theme, ‘Together We Thrive’, encapsulates the strength of the Commonwealth Family – a network of nations working together to uplift all citizens and build a future defined by opportunity and resilience.”

The Commonwealth Advantage, a 21% reduction in trade costs between member countries, attributed to shared language, legal systems, and institutional frameworks, which facilitates easier and more efficient trade and investment, is built on a shared commitment to democracy, human rights and sustainable development.

Commonwealth Day Activities and Resources

Across the Commonwealth, countries will mark the day with readings of the Commonwealth Proclamation, educational initiatives, and events to increase awareness of the Commonwealth’s values and achievements.

In London, the Commonwealth Secretariat will host a reception welcoming representatives from across the member states, and a vibrant multi-faith service at Westminster Abbey will celebrate the diversity and unity of the Commonwealth. Highlights of the service will include reflections, performances, and the iconic procession of flags, with young flag bearers representing each of the 56 member states.

The Commonwealth Secretariat’s website will serve as the central hub for this year’s celebrations, offering free resources, including the new Commonwealth Day logo, educational materials, and a social media toolkit. These resources will support member states and communities worldwide in organising activities to commemorate the day and engage their citizens.