Union Sounds Alarm Over Toilet Conditions at C W Prescod Primary

Oswald Robinson, the President of the St Vincent Teachers Union, is expressing grave concerns regarding the deplorable state of the toilet facilities at CW Prescod Primary School in Kingstown.

On Tuesday, Robinson shared videos depicting the boys’ washroom, revealing that the face basins are in a notably unsanitary condition and several of the doors are in a state of disrepair.

“Similarly, in the teacher’s toilet, the toilet covers are on the ground. Additionally, the doors and toilet seats in the girls’ restroom exhibit instability”.

Robinson articulated that the current circumstances regarding the sanitation facilities at CW Prescott Primary School are profoundly concerning and urges the appropriate authorities to take action.

“I’m not sure if it’s evidence of vandalism by the students or if it’s a situation where the facilities are poorly maintained or lack thereof. So, I’m calling on the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, and BRAGSA to step in and to have a thorough look at the toilets at the CW Prescott Primary School.”

Robinson has been lamenting the circumstances at various educational institutions throughout the island in recent weeks.