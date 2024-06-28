Too early to specify magnitude & associated hazards: MET OFFICE

WEATHER LNFORMATION STATEMENT Number FIVE (5) for SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES (SVG)

A Tropical Depression has developed across the Atlantic Ocean near latitude 9.1°N longitude 41.9°W, or about 1335 miles (2148 kilometers) east of SVG.

The depression has the potential for further development over the (weekend) next couple days.

The Depression is moving westward at 21 mph or —34 km/h, approaching the Windward Islands by Monday. Due to the distance away, it is too early to specify where the center of the system will track and magnitude of the associated hazards.

Residents are strongly advised to keep informed on the progress of the Tropical Depression…Watches (Tropical Storm/Hurricane) may become necessary for St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) by tonight or tomorrow, Saturday.

Additionally…

Moisture associated with a tropical wave is expected across our islands with showers and thunderstorm activity during Saturday.

This TD has the potential to further develop while moving westward and is expected near the Windward Islands by Monday.

An area of disturbance located over the Eastern Atlantic is also being monitored, with a 30% chance of development and possibly tracking near our area by Wednesday.