Top COP Praises South Central Division for Maintaining National Security

South Central Division Honours Its Own at Police Appreciation and Awards Ceremony

The South Central Division of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) hosted its annual Police Appreciation and Awards Ceremony on Friday, March 28, 2025, at the Calliaqua Town Hall. The event celebrated the outstanding service and commitment of police officers stationed within the Division, which is the largest and one of the most strategically important divisions in the country. It covers two parishes and four police stations at the heart of St. Vincent’s economic activity.

Delivering the keynote address was Physical Security Professional, Ms. Amoy Munroe, Director of Operations at Trinity Medical Sciences University. Speaking on the theme “Serving with Excellence to Keep Our Citizens Safe,” she emphasized that community safety is not the sole responsibility of law enforcement.

“Opportunities for crime reduce significantly when citizens and police work together,” she said.

Ms. Munroe praised the Calliaqua Police for their fast response times and strong community engagement. She encouraged residents to take practical steps to support public safety, including securing their homes, improving outdoor lighting, and participating in neighborhood watch groups. She also promoted the use of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) to deter crime through smarter environmental planning.

Commissioner of Police (Ag.), Mr. Enville Williams, addressed the gathering and recognized the Division’s vital role in maintaining national security. He outlined several upcoming infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Diamond Police Station, renovations to the Calliaqua Police Station, and the development of a modern Stubbs Police Station with improved accommodations. He encouraged officers to stay visible, conduct strategic patrols, and connect with residents, particularly the elderly and shut-ins. He also urged the rank and file to remain vigilant and continue building trust within each community.

During the ceremony, Commissioner of Police (Ag.) Mr. Enville Williams exercised his constitutional authority to promote then Police Constable #822 Kennie Tesheira to the rank of Acting Corporal of Police. The promotion was a direct acknowledgment of his hard work, devotion to duty, and exemplary service within the South Central Division.

Area Representative and Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, commended the Division for maintaining stability and noted the absence of major crimes in recent months. He cautioned officers against becoming complacent and encouraged them to continue safeguarding public spaces. He also expressed his support for the proposed police station upgrades and highlighted the importance of maintaining relationships with both residents and business owners.

Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Crimes, Mr. Trevor Bailey, spoke on the value of events like these in reinforcing public confidence. Reflecting on his past service as a divisional commander, he urged officers to stay engaged with their communities and apply effective patrol strategies to keep crime levels low.

Divisional Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mr. Elgin Richards, gave a detailed account of the Division’s performance over the year. He commended his officers for their commitment, acknowledged those who stood out, and addressed concerns related to staffing levels and accommodation challenges. He also emphasized the importance of promotions in motivating officers and sustaining morale across the Division.

Recognizing Excellence in Service

The ceremony also recognized individuals and groups who continue to contribute meaningfully to the Division’s success. Justice of the Peace and other notable persons serving within the various communities were acknowledged for their ongoing support. Special recognition was extended to the Division’s civilian staff for their dedication behind the scenes. Persons from the Calliaqua Youth Club were also honored with a gift and a trophy for their consistent involvement in community outreach and positive youth development. Officers who demonstrated significant improvement throughout the year, as well as those who consistently went above and beyond the call of duty, were also acknowledged during the program

Several officers were formally recognized for exceptional performance and presented with plaques and vouchers in appreciation of their dedication. The following were awarded as the most outstanding in their respective categories: