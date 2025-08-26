Tourism frontliners to transform visitor experience in Dominica

The Ministry of Tourism and the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), in collaboration with the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), have successfully concluded the Chief Experience Officer (CEO) Training Series, an initiative aimed at raising service standards across Dominica’s tourism sector. The program, which ran from July 28 to August 11, 2025, equipped 147 frontline service providers with the skills to deliver exceptional and consistent visitor experiences.

Participants represented a wide spectrum of the industry, including NISE-certified taxi operators, tour guides, craft and souvenir vendors, hair braiders, accommodation staff and forestry park wardens. The training emphasized teamwork and collaboration, shifting the mindset from “Me” to “We,” with a focus on collective destination success.

Sessions were facilitated by Mr. Norris Clement, Project Manager for the CTO Human Capital Development Project, who drew on over 26 years of experience in service excellence. Core topics included emotional intelligence, service recovery, continuous improvement and stakeholder collaboration.

“Our service providers are the heartbeat of Dominica’s tourism industry. This training has strengthened their skills and reinforced their critical role in shaping the visitor experience. By investing in our people, we are investing in the continued growth and positive reputation of Dominica as the Nature Island of the Caribbean,” said Marva Williams, CEO/Director of Tourism.

The CEO Training Series reflects the Ministry of Tourism and DDA’s ongoing commitment to human capital development, service excellence and the sustainable growth of Dominica’s tourism industry.