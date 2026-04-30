Tourism Ministry Launches ‘Love SVG, Go Grenadines’

Kishore Shallow, Minister of Tourism, has announced two new major tourism initiatives aimed at boosting the sector during the off-season.

The synchronised campaigns, dubbed “Love SVG” and “Go Grenadines,” are designed to enhance local infrastructure, promote domestic travel, and prepare the island nation for the upcoming peak tourist season.

The “Love SVG” (Love St. Vincent and the Grenadines) initiative is a massive campaign scheduled to run during the tourism off-season from May to October. Set to launch officially in the first week of May, the project aims to get every Vincentian involved in enhancing the local tourism product. To achieve this, the Ministry has identified 100 specific projects targeted for infrastructure and product improvement across the islands.

A unique aspect of the “Love SVG” campaign is its real-time global promotion; the rest of the world will be able to watch the island’s developmental progress unfold online. By the time the peak season arrives in November, the goal is for international visitors to see St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a completely elevated travel destination.

Complementing this effort is the “Go Grenadines” initiative, which is strategically planned for the summer month of August when schools are out and locals are on vacation. This program focuses heavily on driving domestic and regional tourism by encouraging Vincentians to explore, learn about, and experience the Grenadines for themselves.

To make these trips accessible and appealing, the government is collaborating with key industry stakeholders—including hoteliers, ferry services, and local restaurants—to offer incentives and host special events throughout the islands.

Both initiatives are deeply rooted in fostering local pride. By incentivizing domestic travel and continuously improving local infrastructure, the Ministry hopes Vincentians will gain a deeper appreciation for their own country. This local enthusiasm perfectly aligns with the Ministry’s broader goal of authentically showcasing what Vincentians love about their home to the rest of the world.