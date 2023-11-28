2023 Tourism Month: Project Proposal Writing Workshop

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, in collaboration with the UNDP Global Environment Facility, Small Grant Program, hosted a two-day Project Proposal Writing workshop for community tourism-based groups throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). The workshop was held on the 22nd and 23rd of November, 2023, at Grenadines House. This workshop is one of the activities hosted as part of Tourism Month, celebrated under the theme “One Caribbean: Investing in Our People, Protecting Our Planet, Prosperity for All.”

According to Communications Manager, Jewelene Charles-Scott, “Community Tourism Development is a key strategic priority of the Ministry. By facilitating this Project Proposal Writing workshop, the Ministry aims to further strengthen and enable community tourism-based groups to benefit from the numerous local and international funding opportunities”. Communities in SVG are catapulted to continue to develop sustainable and profitable ‘experiential’ tourism-related products and services. “From culture and heritage to unmatched natural resources and friendly people, the communities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines are prime destinations’ assets,” said Mrs. Charles-Scott.

Eleven (11) community tourism-based groups across St. Vincent and the Grenadines benefited from the Project Proposal Writing workshop. At the conclusion of the second day of the workshop, the participants were now more equipped and knowledgeable about developing project concepts and could write a well-defined project proposal.

National Project Coordinator Tasheka Haynes-Bobb of the UNDP Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme said, “the GEF/UNDP SGP National Office was launched in 2014 and continues to support economic and sustainable development across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, through grant funding. The provision of financial as well as technical support has seen the successful implementation of more than 40 community-based projects to the tune of USD 42,146,117.00 (from North Windward to North Leeward, from Bequia to Union Island) – positively impacting the livelihoods and well-being of our grantees and the communities, they serve.”

As Tourism Month climaxes, the Ministry will host a Tourism Lecture, an additional activity geared toward empowering stakeholders. Senior Tourism and Hospitality Lecturer, Dr. Leslie-Ann Jordan-Miller of the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine, will be the keynote speaker for this year’s lecture. The topic for the 2023 Tourism Lecture is “Service Excellence: Enhancing the Customers’ Experience.” The lecture will be hosted on the 28th of November, 2023, at the National Insurance Conference Room.

Other activities for Tourism Month include a Tourism Colloquium and Tourism Awards Ceremony, and a Cocktail Reception, slated for November 25th and 30th, 2023, respectively. The Awards Ceremony is a celebration of the contributions and unwavering dedication of tourism and hospitality stakeholders in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.